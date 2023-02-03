Site logo

Ferrari fires up its 2023 power unit

NEWS STORY
03/02/2023

The sound of Ferrari's 2023 car was heard for the first time this morning in the vehicle assembly area.

The power unit, fitted to the car, was fired-up shortly after 11:00 in the presence team principal, Frederic Vasseur and several team members, including Vice President, Piero Ferrari and CEO, Benedetto Vigna.

The initial fire-up is always a very special moment for an F1 team, the first time that the power unit is brought to life when fitted to the chassis after months of work and development from the respective departments.

The noise from the V6 hybrid made itself heard for just under two minutes, followed by a round of applause from those present.

Then, as silence returned, the team got back to work on the car that will be officially launched on Tuesday 14 February in Maranello at 11.25.

