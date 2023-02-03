Ford confirms return to F1 in 2026

The Blue Oval is to return to F1 for the first time since 2004, as Ford announces it will enter as an engine manufacturer in 2026.

"This is the start of a thrilling new chapter in Ford's motorsports story that began when my great-grandfather won a race that helped launch our company," said executive chair Bill Ford.

While not mentioning who his company will be partnering with, despite intense speculation that it will be Red Bull, or whether the Blue Oval might appear on the world champions' cars before then, Ford continued: "Ford is returning to the pinnacle of the sport, bringing Ford's long tradition of innovation, sustainability and electrification to one of the world's most visible stages."

"The news today that Ford is coming to Formula 1 from 2026 is great for the sport," said Stefano Domenicali, "and we are excited to see them join the incredible automotive partners already in Formula 1.

Ford is a global brand with an incredible heritage in racing and the automotive world and they see the huge value that our platform provides with over half a billion fans around the world.

"Our commitment to be Net Zero Carbon by 2030 and to introduce sustainable fuels in the F1 cars from 2026 is also an important reason for their decision to enter F1.

"We believe that our sport provides the opportunity and reach unlike any other and we cannot wait for the Ford logo to be racing round F1's iconic circuits from 2026."

"There are few manufacturers who have such a celebrated motor sport history as Ford," added FIA president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, "so to see them coming back to the FIA Formula 1 World Championship is excellent news.

"It further underlines the success of the 2026 Power Unit Regulations that have at their heart a commitment to both sustainability and spectacle, and of course having more interest from the United States is important for the continued growth of the world's top motor sport category."

Despite leaving the sport in 2004, Ford remains the third most successful engine manufacturer in F1 history with 10 constructors' titles and 13 drivers' championships.