Audi buys minority stake in Sauber

Sauber Group confirms that Audi has bought a miority stake in the company ahead of its joning the F1 grid in 2026.

"The Sauber Group is pleased to announce that, as per the plans outlined in October last year, Audi acquired a minority stake in the Sauber Group in January 2023," read a brief statement issued this morning.

"This is an important milestone on the way to Audi's entry in Formula One, scheduled for 2026, for which the Sauber Group will be the German brand's strategic partner."

No other details were given of the move which rubber stamps the German manufacturer's entry to F1.

Currently, Sauber races in F1 as Alfa Romeo but that partnership ends this season. After that, the Hinwil-based outfit will probably continue as Sauber, using Ferrari engines, until 2025, morphing into Audi a year later.

It was by means of purchasing a stake in the Sauber Group that Andretti previously attempted to gain entry to the F1 grid but the offer wasn't accepted.