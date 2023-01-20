Saudi GP to remain at Jeddah for the foreseeable future

As work begins on Qiddiya's state-of-the-art track, it is confirmed that the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will remain at Jeddah for the foreseeable future.

While initially built as a temporary facility, the Jeddah Corniche Circuit has undergone a number of modifications in the past year to upgrade the venue to be the home of F1 in Saudi Arabia for at least four more years.

Saudi Motorsport Company Chief Executive Officer, Martin Whitaker has said that the work has been done now to increase the longevity of the circuit, make the circuit more exciting and to ensure a greater spectacle for spectators and the global television audience.

"It's important that we future proof the Jeddah track and for this reason we have again been working with the FIA and F1 to ensure that we have a circuit that will allow us to stage the sport in Jeddah while work begins on the track in Qiddiya," said Whitaker.

"The Qiddiya automotive centre is being designed to lead the world in Formula 1 circuit design and entertainment," he continued. "A unique and exciting project, Qiddiya will be a location that everyone will want to visit, but right now and in the immediate future the focus and eyes of the world will be on Jeddah and the Red Sea coastline in the month of March."

Asked about the work that has been carried out over the past 10 months, Whitaker said: "We have worked closely with F1 and the FIA to make some small changes to the corners, essentially to improve sight-lines for the drivers. When you're travelling at 200 mph and are just a couple of inches from the ground, having visibility for the next section of the racetrack is critical. So at a number of corners we have moved the barriers back - in some cases as far as five to seven metres - to help with that forward visibility. While the drivers enjoy the challenge of this track, we understand there are certain things we can do to give them more confidence.

"While the configuration of the track is exactly the same, we have made slight revisions by tightening up the radius of Turns 21, 22 and 23 - the quick left-right before the back straight. The impact of that will reduce the speed into the corner by around 30-50km/h.

"We have also changed many of the kerbs, but this is in line with what a number of circuits worldwide are having to do. It's primarily down to the design of the new Formula 1 cars, as their lower ride height means they don't ride the kerbs as well as the previous iteration of car. We have therefore changed kerb heights so they are more accommodating to the current F1 design.

"The other changes we have made include moving the medical centre to a new location on the outside of Turn 27 which has improved access and we now have a medical helicopter stationed on-site for much of the year to serve the local community. We're making some exciting changes to the podium that we are working through with Formula 1 and the FIA which is designed to improve the experience for the fans. We are building a new Formula 1 Champions Club suite at the pit entry end of the paddock. At the other end is our new facilities centre. We've also been carrying out more remedial work to the paddock, Paddock Club, and the overall facilities."

Last year's event was literally overshadowed when 'rebels' attacked an Aramco oil depot just 10 miles from the circuit with drones and missiles, triggering a large fire.

Asked what assurances organisers can you give over the safety of the event following the incident, Whitaker said: "Communicating with the teams and the drivers has been of paramount importance during the course of 2022. Safety is of paramount importance to everyone who attends the race - teams, drivers, spectators, guests alike.

"As a promoter it is our job to ensure that people feel safe while they are at the track and in the city. Underlining this message to the Formula 1 community during the year since the race last March has been a key objective. Discussions with the drivers and team principals has been a primary objective and I would like to think that the strong messages that we and the authorities have communicated have given everyone travelling to Jeddah the assurances that Saudi, like so many of the other races on the F1 calendar, is totally safe and that the hospitality of the Saudi people is foremost in the minds of all visitors.

"The drivers love this track," he added, "and many have voiced this opinion. They love the surface, the grip and the speed.

"To be honest I'd be worried if they didn't love it. A challenging track is what excites an F1 driver. There are overtaking opportunities and we have seen this in the two events to date.

Perhaps more importantly the layout flows really well and this is what the drivers love. We've had two fantastic races, the first with Lewis Hamilton beating Max Verstappen in 2021 and then last year that brilliant battle between Verstappen and Charles Leclerc. I've no doubt that we're in for another cracking race this year."

Following speculation about the date of the 2024 race, organisers have confirmed the date for the 2024 edition will need to be moved to avoid a clash with the holy month of Ramadan, which next year takes place between March 10 and April 9. The exact timing of the race will be determined jointly by Formula 1 and the sport's governing body, the FIA and will be announced later this year.