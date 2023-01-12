Former Renault boss joins Hyundai

Former Renault boss, Cyril Abiteboul has been appointed team principal of Hyundai Motorsport, prompting speculation that the Korean manufacturer could be eyeing F1.

In his new role, Abiteboul will assume responsibility for Hyundai's WRC and customer racing programmes, the Frenchman having 15 years of motorsport experience, not least as team principal at Caterham and managing director of Renault, before being dropped as part of the Alpine rebranding.

Following his departure from Renault he joined F2 engine supplier Mecachrome as their motorsport advisor.

At a time F1 is showing complete indifference to Andretti, the prospect of a manufacturer such as Hyundai would be an altogether different prospect for the sport's powers that be.

Interestingly, Abiteboul, though a highly-respected engineer, has no previous experience of rallying, and while Hyundai has never shown interest in F1 outwardly there has been speculation over its possible involvement for some time.

An engine man, Abiteboul would be the ideal person to study F1's engine rules moving forward, and whether, like Audi (and Porsche) the restricted costs and increasing electrification would make a suitable theatre for the Korean giant.

"We will deliberately give him time to settle in, discover the environment and, in time, make the team principal role his own," said Hyundai Motorsport President, Sean Kim. "I have no doubt that Hyundai Motorsport's technical personnel, along with Cyril, will demonstrate stronger and clearer leadership in the future by co-operating closely with the Global R&D of Hyundai Motor Company."

"Our ambition has always been for motorsport to act as a halo for the entire Hyundai brand," added Till Wartenberg, Vice President and Head of N Brand Management & Motorsport Sub-Division. "To deliver against our winning objectives, we need to be constantly on top of our game, bringing together the right blend of people and experience. We are delighted to have someone of Cyril's calibre joining Hyundai Motorsport."

"I am relishing the opportunity to join Hyundai Motorsport," said Abiteboul. "In motorsport, like in the rest of their activities, the Hyundai brand is cautiously building its leadership. I am excited at the prospect of being part of it, managing the WRC and Customer Racing programs, where the team has already proven to be strong competitors.

"I am looking forward to immersing myself into the rallying community and discovering more about this spectacular sport. Hyundai has given me its full support to make the transition into this role a smooth one. I can't wait to get started."