Porpoising broke Mercedes power units

Mercedes engine boss reveals that it wasn't only drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell that took a pounding when porpoising was at its worst.

Though it was evident from pre-season testing that Mercedes, like several other teams, was being compromised by the cars' bouncing it was only in Azerbaijan that we came to realise the full effect of the phenomenon.

On-board coverage had revealed the pounding the drivers were taking - Russell admitting that it had caused his vision to blur - but as Hamilton climbed from his car in obvious pain the FIA decided it was time to act.

However, many failed to realise the damage the bouncing was causing to other elements of the car, most noticeably the power unit.

"At the beginning of the season, the two big things that we had was firstly the power was going to get frozen and it was going to be a hardware freeze," says Hywel Thomas, managing director of the Mercedes High-Performance Powertrains (HPP) in a new video from Mercedes. "And that's what we were going to be using for the next three years.

"So we had a really big development programme over the whole of last year and through that winter and just trying to make sure we landed that it was a real big effort, a really, really big effort.

"When we came back from Bahrain we said: ‘How are we going to do this? How are we going to put the performance on the car from our side?' It was ‘look, we're going to have to do small gains'. At the same time, don't compromise the reliability.

"By that period of the season it was becoming clear that the engines were taking a hell of a pounding. The bottom of the engines, when you (Toto Wolff) came up to Brixworth last week and you saw some of the parts that were off the race engines, it's quite a surprise to see exactly how hard they were being hit by the ground.

"When you see Lewis and George looking a bit uncomfortable getting out of the cars, the PUs were doing much of the same," adds Thomas.

"We came out at the beginning of the season with some wobbles on the power unit," adds Wolff. "We didn't like certain aspects of the deployment or the drive-ability of the power unit. And whilst in the frozen environment, you and your team, you were able to really add on performance and cope with the difficult environment of a bouncing car that was breaking your engine.

"Still we were super-reliable and the engine was performing very well towards the middle of the season and the end."