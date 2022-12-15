Mercedes snaps up Schumacher

Just minutes after Ferrari confirms that it has parted ways with Mick Schumacher, Mercedes snaps up the German youngster as its reserve driver.

Ferrari announced its decision to drop Schumacher at 10:33 (GMT), thanking him for the four years he had been part of the Maranello outfit's young driver programme and wishing him all the best for the future.

At 11:02 (GMT), as widely expected, Mercedes welcomed Mick, like his father before him, to the Mercedes family.

Schumacher will play an important role in the ongoing development of the W14, said the team and will conduct regular work in the simulator at Brackley throughout the year, as it fights back from a challenging 2022 season.

The work will be harnessed trackside as he will also attend all Grands Prix in his new role, alongside carrying out marketing duties across the year.

Schumacher joins the team having spent the last two years racing for Haas, with whom he started 43 races and claimed his maiden points finish at the 2022 British Grand Prix with a strong drive to eighth place. He backed this up the following week to score a career-best result of sixth at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Prior to his graduation to F1, he enjoyed an impressive record in the junior categories. He was 2018 FIA Formula 3 European Champion, secured with a run of nine podium finishes, including five wins, from the final 11 races. After graduating to the FIA Formula 2 Championship, he sealed the 2020 title in his sophomore year with two victories and eight podiums.

The 23-year-old has impressed Mercedes with his maturity, technical feedback and work ethic; all qualities highly prized in a driver, and now joins the team where his father raced between 2010 and 2012.

"I am thrilled to be part of the Mercedes team as their reserve driver for 2023," said Schumacher, "and I am committed to give it my all to contribute to their performance in this very competitive and professional environment.

"I take this as a new start, and I am just excited and grateful to Toto and everybody involved for putting their trust in me. F1 is such a fascinating world, and you never stop learning, so I look forward to absorbing more knowledge and putting in all my efforts for the benefit of the Mercedes team."

"Mick is a talented young driver," added Toto Wolff, "and we're delighted to have him join the team. He is a hard worker, has a calm and methodical approach and is still hungry to learn and improve as a driver.

"These are all important qualities, and we're excited for him to help us develop the W14. We also know that with two years of experience racing in Formula One under his belt, he will be ready to step into the car at short notice to replace either Lewis or George, should that need arise."

"It's great to have Mick on board," said Markus Schafer, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Team Non-Executive Chairman and CTO Mercedes-Benz AG. "He has already demonstrated impressive talent on the track, and I look forward to watching him apply that to the development side, too. He has a great deal to offer in this important role. We have big plans for 2023 and Mick is integral to those as part of the Mercedes family.