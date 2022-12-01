Road named in honour of Niki Lauda

The road that runs through the heart of the Mercedes Brackley Technology Campus has been officially renamed 'Lauda Drive'

The renaming, in honour of the three-time world champion and former Non-Executive Chairman of the Mercedes team, was done with the approval of the local authorities and Niki's family.

Team Principal and CEO Toto Wolff unveiled the new road sign in front of the assembled team members.

"It's a true honour to unveil Lauda Drive and it was great to see so many team members gather to watch the reveal," he said. "While our dear friend and colleague Niki wouldn't have wanted us to make a fuss, he would also be proud to have this road named after him.

"It was a privilege for all of us to work alongside him and I was lucky enough to call him one of my best friends. He was a massive contributor to our success, a great sparring partner for me and a strong non-executive chairman, who we miss dearly. I wish he was still here as my friend and as a chairman, because there would have been many questions I'd have liked to ask him this year.

"His legacy lives on in so many shapes and forms, but to know so many people will pass down Lauda Drive in the years to come is very special."