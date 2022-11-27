Gulf partnership with McLaren will not be extended

McLaren and Gulf Oil have confirmed that their partnership "will come to a natural end" at the conclusion of the current contract, the close of the 2022 season.

The two companies have a long-standing history which began in 1968 and continued until 1973, with Gulf and McLaren enjoying success in both Formula 1 and the Can-Am series.

The partnership was later renewed at the Le Mans 24 Hours in the 1990s, and then in July 2020 under its current guise.

In May 2021, McLaren and Gulf unveiled an iconic special livery celebrating their historic partnership with a one-off design for the Monaco Grand Prix. The team carried Gulf’s trademark racing blue and orange colour scheme on both MCL35Ms, the race suits of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, the race team kit and across all team social media platforms.

"Our long-standing relationship with Gulf has featured throughout the history of McLaren Racing," said Zak Brown. "We have recorded so many iconic moments together, including our celebrated Monaco livery in 2021.

"Although this feels like a natural end point to the partnership, there is always room to welcome back old friends as we have done previously."

"We are extremely proud of what we have achieved with McLaren during our historic partnership," added Gulf Oil CEO, Mike Jones. "While we have shared many incredible moments, including the iconic Monaco livery and our bespoke sell-out merchandise collections, the true reward came from engaging with the unparalleled passion of the fans and putting them at the heart of everything we did. We will look back with great fondness at all the memories we made and are excited for what the future has in store."