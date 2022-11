Abu Dhabi GP: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "It's the final race weekend of the year!

We have some bouncing back to do from last weekend but I'm looking forward to getting back on track and fighting for one last time this season. The car is also looking really cool for this weekend in a special livery with our partner Vuse so I'm excited for you to see it out on track. Let's make the last race a positive one."

Daniel Ricciardo: "Here we go, one last time in papaya. I'm looking forward to getting out there and giving it everything for these last days of the season. I think there could be some fun battles and potential to overtake in these new cars so it will be great to put the MCL36 through one last dance. My focus is now trying to finish this season on the highest possible high."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "The team are excited for Abu Dhabi. It has been a long season with everyone working extremely hard, so we have one final big push to go. The team will also say goodbye to Daniel at the end of the weekend, but until Sunday evening we keep fighting together.

"It will be interesting to see how this year's car runs on the new layout that we debuted last year as hopefully it will allow for good overtaking opportunities. Vuse have also taken over the livery for this race weekend as part of their Driven by Change initiative which is a nice way to celebrate the end of the season.

"Whilst the gap to P4 in the Constructors' Championship is bigger than hoped, this season has shown that anything is possible so we keep our heads down and continue to fight as hard as we can for these final few days. Let's go team."

Yas Marina Circuit

Round: 22

Race laps: 58

Circuit length: 5.281km/3.281 miles

Total race distance: 306.183km/190.253 miles

Number of corners: 16 (7 right, 9 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C3, Medium: C4 and Soft: C5