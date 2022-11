Abu Dhabi GP: Practice team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "A reasonable day. Having swapped out for Pato in FP1 I was playing a bit of catch-up and I'm still a little bit behind, but I think we made a decent start to the weekend. We'll make some tweaks overnight and try to take a step forward tomorrow."

Daniel Ricciardo: "That was good fun. We had a little bit of a limit on running due to managing an oil leak but still had a pretty good day, we were fairly competitive. Just a few more things to find for tomorrow, but I think we're in a good spot."

Pato O'Ward: "It was a really enjoyable experience today. We got a few curveballs thrown at us, which made things a little bit more challenging and obviously a lot of information that isn't part of driving the car that I had to digest - but all-in-all I felt it was a successful first FP1. I got a lot of tests done for the team and hope those will be a good help for them for this weekend. For me, every lap I get in the car I think I make progress. so hopefully I get another shot next year and just keep improving."

Andrea Stella, Executive Director, Racing: "We have had a productive day at the Yas Marina Circuit. There were a couple of glitches that affected our programme but we are happy with the data we gathered. We learnt about the car, some aerodynamic development items we were testing, and gathered good information on tyres. We've also had Pato at the wheel for his first FP1 session and first run in the MCL36. He showed excellent control and gave us exactly what we asked for, so well done Pato! Our job now is to use the data we've gathered today and prepare as well as possible for tomorrow's qualifying session and Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. We want to finish the 2022 season on a high."