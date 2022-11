Hamilton, Ricciardo and Zhou keep grid positions

Sao Paulo stewards opt to take no further action after summoning three drivers over an alleged infringement of the starting procedure.

During the opening laps of today's Sprint, it was revealed that Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo and Guanyu Zhou were under investigation for an alleged infringement of the start procedure in terms of the positioning of their cars.

The stewards subsequently reviewed the start sequence, as it was observed that the three were potentially outside their grid boxes in violation of Article 8.6.1.a of the FIA International Sporting Code, being either to the left or right of the grid box.

However, having reviewed all available angles of video, and making measurements on the grid, the stewards noted that the grid boxes are slightly smaller than usual

and that the drivers' visibility makes compliance extremely difficult and no driver was in a position that gained any advantage.

As a result the stewards opted to take no further action.

Hamilton, who finished third in the Sprint will therefore start alongside Mercedes teammate George Russell on the front row tomorrow, as Carlos Sainz has a 5-place grid penalty after taking on his sixth internal combustion engine of the season.