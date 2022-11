Sao Paulo Sprint: team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Tough day today but our main objective was to pass Magnussen, and we did that, so I'm happy. We didn't really have a chance to compete against the top three teams and I really wasn't expecting more than P7. I found it tough today. I've been unwell, it was hot and this track is hard work - but we had a good race. We're in a decent position, and if we can get both cars into the points tomorrow, it could be a really good day for us. We'll work hard tonight, and see what we can do."

Daniel Ricciardo: "It was fun today, definitely fun. There were lots of battles. I want to watch it again to see because I gained spots and then lost spots, so I don't know if that's positioning. I'm sure I could have done some things better - but yeah, then I found my way back through, so it was decent. I guess when you start in the midfield, it can yo-yo a little bit. I think I've still got to find a couple of tenths, just to help out for tomorrow and put me a bit more in the fight, so we'll see what we can do tonight - but we gained some spots, so that's positive and obviously puts us much closer to the points tomorrow."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "Mission accomplished. We had two targets today in Brazil: with Lando, we wanted to ensure we had the best finishing position behind the top three teams. They are significantly faster than us and, for the moment, there's little we can do other than make sure we're ahead of everyone else. For Daniel, we simply wanted to move forward to start tomorrow's Sao Paulo Grand Prix in a better position. Thanks to good work from the drivers and the entire team, we achieved both objectives, scored two points with Lando, and so are happy with today's outcome. The full focus now is on race prep and we're looking forward to another exciting race at Interlagos."