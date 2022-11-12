Gasly given warning after driving "unnecessarily slowly"

Pierre Gasly has been given a warning after he was deemed to have driven unnecessarily slowly during the reconnaissance laps.

Drivers had been warned that they had to remain within the maximum time between the two safety car lines, a rule intended to ensure that drivers do not lap too slowly.

Having heard from the Frenchman and an AlphaTauri representative, though they took into account that there were people on the grid just after SC Line, the stewards felt that Gasly is responsible for driving the required speed during the entire lap.

The Race Director's note to teams had specified a maximum time of 1:12.0 between the Safety Car lines, while Gasly recorded a time of 1:14.185.

As a result the Frenchman was handed a warning.

Gasly headed into the weekend aware that he is perilously close to facing a race ban after racking up 10 penalty points over a rolling 12 month period, and when he was summoned by the stewards following today's Sprint there were fears that the offence might take him over the limit.