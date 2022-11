Perez quickest in opening practice

Ahead of today's sole practice session, the air temperature is 24.2 degrees C, while the track temperature is 46 degrees. Although overcast there is 0% chance of rain.

It's the only practice session because this is a Sprint weekend, with qualifying for that session taking place later today.

Following a bout of food poisoning, Lando Norris is fully recovered and in the McLaren. Such were the team's fears that the Briton might miss out, Nyck de Vries was given a seat fitting yesterday.

In terms of updates... there aren't any, not a single update from any of the ten teams.

The lights go green and Magnussen leads the way, followed by Bottas, Zhou, Sainz, Schumacher and Ocon. As more drivers emerge it is a mixture of hards and mediums.

Soon there are 19 drivers on track, with Albon the only no-show.

Of the first wave, Hamilton initially goes quickest (15.018), until Perez responds with a 14.616 and Verstappen a 14.104.

The times continue to tumble as Bottas goes second, Zhou fourth and Alonso fifth.

"The car doesn't turn in at all," complains Verstappen as Bottas goes quickest with a 13.807.

The Finn is on mediums while the world champion is on hards.

Meanwhile, it is revealed that Sainz has taken on a new ICE, his sixth of the season, and thereby faces a 5-place grid penalty.

A seemingly half-asleep Norris causes Sainz to run wide. "Super dangerous," complains the Spaniard. "I got a reprimand for something a lot less," he adds.

Verstappen retakes the top spot with a 13.646, ahead of Bottas, Perez, Sainz, Ocon and Zhou.

On the mediums, Hamilton improves to fourth with a 13.992 as Verstappen ups the ante with a 13.575.

Just over twenty minutes in and there's a lull, as the teams prepare for the qualifying sims that would normally take place tomorrow morning.

The main conundrum is tyres, with the softs unlikely to last the Sprint distance.

"What the hell is he doing, Stroll," asks Leclerc of the Aston Martin driver who appears to be out for a Sunday afternoon... er, stroll.

Perez eventually breaks the deadlock, followed by Magnussen and Schumacher.

The Mexican is on softs, while the Haas pair are on mediums.

Perez crosses the line at 11.853, while Schumacher goes second, 1.527s off the pace.

As Magnussen improves to 13.176, Verstappen heads out on softs. The Dutchman subsequently posts an 11.861 to go second, 0.008s off his teammate's pace.

"It still doesn't turn," he complains, "it's waiting for the front end."

"Any chance of a double cool down," asks Magnussen, these tyres are super-hot."

On the mediums, Leclerc improves to third (12.404), while Alonso goes fourth, the Spaniard also on the yellow-banded rubber.

Albon improves to fifth with a 12.968.

No sooner has Russell aborted his flying lap on mediums, than teammate Hamilton follows suit.

Sainz goes third with a 12.104 on the mediums, as Gasly goes eighth on the same compound.

"Feels like the rear's just floating around," complains Hamilton, "no grip, particularly on the rear."

Moments later, Stroll pits, urgently warning that there is a problem with his car. The reaction of the team suggests that it is something serious.

On softs, despite a somewhat scrappy lap, Russell improves to fourth, just 0.336s off Perez' pace.

Most are now on softs, though a few have yet to try the red-banded tyre.

Schumacher improves to fifth with a 12.314, however, he is demoted when Vettel posts a 12.157 to go fourth.

A 12.055 sees Russell improve to third. Meanwhile, Hamilton is still struggling, running wide in Turn 8 an consequently aborting yet another lap.

The Ferrari pair head out, both sporting new softs.

Tsunoda is another driver deeply unhappy with the handling of his car.

A 12.040 sees Hamilton go fourth, as Leclerc goes quickest in S2, subsequently crossing the line at 11.857 to go second, 0.004s off Perez' best.

Strangely, neither McLaren driver has run the soft tyre.

With just over a minute remaining, all bar Hamilton and Magnussen are on track.

A late improvement sees Vettel go seventh, 0.304s off the pace.

The session ends. Perez is quickest, ahead of Leclerc, Verstappen, Sainz, Hamilton, Russell, Vettel, Schumacher, Bottas and Gasly.

Alonso is eleventh, ahead of Albon, Ocon, Stroll, Norris, Magnussen, Latifi, Zhou, Tsunoda and Ricciardo.