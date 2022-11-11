Sao Paulo GP: Power Unit elements

Power unit elements used prior to the Gran Premio de la Ciudad de Mexico weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE EX Russell Mercedes 4 4 4 4 3 3 4 Hamilton Mercedes 4 4 4 4 2 2 4 Verstappen Red Bull 5 4 4 4 3 3 7 Perez Red Bull 5 3 3 3 2 2 7 Leclerc Ferrari 6 6 5 5 3 4 9 Sainz Ferrari 5 5 5 6 3 4 7 Ricciardo McLaren 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 Norris McLaren 4 4 4 3 3 3 5 Alonso Alpine 6 5 5 4 4 4 6 Ocon Alpine 6 4 4 4 4 4 7 Gasly Alpha Tauri 4 4 4 4 3 3 7 Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 6 6 6 6 3 3 7 Stroll Aston Martin 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 Vettel Aston Martin 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 Albon Williams 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 Latifi Williams 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 Bottas Alfa Romeo 6 7 7 4 2 3 7 Zhou Alfa Romeo 5 4 4 3 2 3 7 Magnussen Haas 6 5 5 4 2 2 7 Schumacher Haas 5 4 4 4 2 3 7

Note: Drivers are limited to just three Internal Combustion Engines this season, also three Turbochargers, MGU-Hs and MGU-Ks and two Control Electrics and Energy Stores. In terms of exhaust systems, they are limited to 8 for the season.