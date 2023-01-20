Site logo

Four drivers to share reserve and development duties at Ferrari

20/01/2023

No less than four drivers will be working behind the scenes at Maranello as Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz spearhead Ferrari's 2023 title hopes.

A modern F1 team relies on a whole group of drivers to compete at the highest level, with at least one reserve driver present at every race.

Consequently, this year, Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Shwartzman will share that role, making the most of the potential of the new simulator which has been in use since last year.

Alongside them, working in the simulator as development drivers, will be Antonio Fuoco and Davide Rigon.

Previously, the pair have proved their worth in terms of providing the engineers with precise and reliable feedback, a skill that's even more important given that track testing is extremely limited these days. Simulation is now a vital tool, not just in preparing for each race but also in terms of car development.

In order to keep their hand in, all four drivers have full racing programmes in 2023. The two Antonios will race the 499P Hypercar in WEC, while Schwartzman and Rigon will race the new 296 GT3.

Shwartzman in the SRO GT World Challenge Europe and Rigon in the SRO series as well as WEC and the four rounds of the IMSA Endurance Cup.

