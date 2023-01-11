Ferrari keeping a tight rein on Binotto

Though they've parted company, Ferrari is in no rush to see former team boss Mattia Binotto enter the job market.

Whether he should have been promoted to the role of team principal in the first place is beside the point, the fact is that after failing - as was always likely - in allowing Binotto to leave, Ferrari has lost a top rate, highly respected engineer and there are plenty of teams along the pitlane who would dearly love to have his expertise on board.

Consequently, it is understood that Binotto, who was with Ferrari for almost thirty years, has been placed on gardening leave until the end of December (2023).

After tending his resignation in November, Binotto was placed on gardening leave for six months, however it is understood that a revised financial package will leave him tending his begonias and hollyhocks until December.

Almost from the moment the popular Italian was promoted to the role of team leader in early 2019 there were warnings that in time Ferrari would come to regret the decision and would eventually lose a first-rate engineer.

Having failed to capitalise on the strengths of their 2022 car, under intense pressure, especially from the Italian media, it was inevitable that Ferrari would let Binotto go, essentially throwing the baby out with the bathwater.

While there were mistakes under his watch, it was nothing that hasn't happened under countless team bosses at Maranello for as long as anyone can remember.

Former Alfa Romeo boss, Frederic Vasseur has been recruited to the role of team principal, but it is Binotto's technical experience that will be most missed.

Though Mercedes has ruled out a bid for his services, there are plenty of other teams along the pitlane who would surely welcome him with open arms, while F1 itself might well be seeking a replacement for Ross Brawn.

Wonder whether the increased financial package compromises the budget cap.