Official: Vasseur joins Ferrari

Ferrari has announced that Fred Vasseur will join the Scuderia on 9 January as Team Principal and General Manager.

Vasseur has over 25 years of winning motor racing experience, commencing in the junior formulas where he ran the ART Grand Prix team, which, among other things, won successive GP2 titles with Nico Rosberg in 2005 and Lewis Hamilton in 2006, and over the last decade in Formula 1. During this time, he has also been widely acknowledged for his success in fostering leading driver talent.

The announcement follows official confirmation that he has stepped down from his roles at Alfa Romeo and Sauber, prior to this he was the team principal of Renault in 2016.

"We are delighted to welcome Fred Vasseur to Ferrari as our Team Principal," said Ferrari CEO, Benedetto Vigna. "Throughout his career he has successfully combined his technical strengths as a trained engineer with a consistent ability to bring out the best in his drivers and teams. This approach and his leadership are what we need to push Ferrari forward with renewed energy."

"I am truly delighted and honoured to take over the leadership of Scuderia Ferrari as Team Principal," added Vasseur. "As someone who has always held a lifelong passion for motorsport, Ferrari has always represented the very pinnacle of the racing world to me.

"I look forward to working with the talented and truly passionate team in Maranello to honour the history and heritage of the Scuderia and deliver for our Tifosi around the world."