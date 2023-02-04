Ford move "a very swift decision" admits Horner

While aware of the massive gamble his team is taking, Christian Horner is confident that switching to Ford power from 2026 is the right move.

It says something when news of one of the world's biggest car manufacturer teaming up with a five-time constructors' champion isn't officially announced by either the manufacturer or the team, but by F1 itself. Yet that was the reality of Friday's confirmation that Ford is returning to F1 in 2026 in partnership with Red Bull.

At the subsequent 'launch' of the team's 2023 contender, an event which somehow managed to miss out on both style and substance, and featured an MC who referred to everyone as "Brother" and an 'assistant' who introduced the team's reserve driver as "Daniel Retardo" - in front of the bemused Australian - Horner explained why his team is switching from Honda, which has thus far powered it to two drivers' and one constructors' title, to Ford.

"We obviously looked strategically at what would be the best partnership for 2026 onwards," explained the Briton. "We've enjoyed an incredible relationship with Honda and that relationship runs for the next three years but as we bought the power unit in-house, producing and designing the power unit within Milton Keynes, for us strategically it was important to align ourselves with an OEM that was going to support and complement that.

"With Ford, it was a very swift discussion," he continued. "Their objectives are very similar to ours, they're obviously looking to come back into Formula 1, investing massively in the EV side of the business. That gives us the ability to draw on their expertise, on cell technology and electrification.

"So, for us, it was a very straightforward decision to make, a commercial decision and technical decision, to align the brands for 2026 onwards.

"It's fantastic to be welcoming Ford back into Formula 1 through this partnership," said the Briton. "As an independent engine manufacturer to have the ability to benefit from an OEM's experience like Ford puts us in good stead against the competition. They are a manufacturer rich in motoring history that spans generations. From Jim Clark to Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher, the lineage speaks for itself.

"For us, as Red Bull Powertrains, to open the next chapter of that dynasty, as Red Bull Ford, is tremendously exciting. 2026 is still a while a way but for us the work already starts as we look to a new future and a continued evolution of Red Bull."

"Ford's return to Formula 1 with Red Bull Racing is all about where we are going as a company," explained Ford CEO, Jim Farley, "increasingly electric, software-defined, modern vehicles and experiences. F1 will be an incredibly cost-effective platform to innovate, share ideas and technologies, and engage with tens of millions of new customers."

Of course, it was Honda's initial decision to quit F1 that caused Red Bull to invest in its own Powertrain division. However, the Japanese manufacturer subsequently opted to remain in F1 until 2025 providing support to Red Bull and has now signed up to the new engine regulations from 2026.

Other than money, precisely quite what Ford will bring to the table remains to be seen, but as Horner said its "expertise on cell technology and electrification" will play an important role as the sport moves forward.

What they already had planned in terms of the new building for the powertrains team, new dynos, test infrastructure there, that's the right place to keep the focal point, physically," said Ford Performance Motorsports CEO, Mark Rushbrook.

"Certainly we have significant global resources that can contribute to that, so where it makes sense to do work and testing in other parts of the world using our resources, we will use those.

"The people focus will be in Milton Keynes but supported with our global team that we also have. We've got people in the United States, in Europe and in Australia supporting all of our racing programs. That will continue, and we'll ultimately have some people on-site in Milton Keynes as part of the power unit development."

The days when Horner took every opportunity to launch a volley in the direction of Renault long gone, the Briton couldn't miss the opportunity to take a swipe at Mercedes and the news that chief strategist James Vowles has joined Williams as team boss.

"I don't know him very well, but he's obviously a very capable guy," said Horner. "Williams have their own ambitions, but it will be obviously interesting to see if there is a closer alignment between those two teams at the upcoming F1 Commission meetings and other interactions with the commercial rights holder and regulator."