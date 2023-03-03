Horner confirms engine supply talks with McLaren

Christian Horner has confirmed that he has held talks with McLaren over a potential engine supply from 2026.

Over the course of pre-season testing it was said that Zak Brown has visited Red Bull's Milton Keynes HQ to discuss a possible partnership, a move that surprised many considering the Woking team's long relationship with Mercedes and the American's comments in the wake of last year's budget cap saga when he accused the Austrian team of deliberately "cheating".

Talking to the media in Bahrain today, Christian Horner confirmed that discussions have taken place.

"I thought he was coming for lunch," joked the Red Bull boss, before adding. "As a powertrain manufacturer for 2026, it's inevitable that discussions are going to be had regarding potential powertrain supply. It's only natural that we would speak with potential customers."

"We have a solid partnership with HPP," added Andrea Stella, referring to Mercedes High Performance Powertrains. "At the same time, obviously looking forward you will understand what's available.

"I think that's natural, it shouldn't be too much of a surprise," he added, referring to McLaren exploring its options.