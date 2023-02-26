Marko reacts to AlphaTauri speculation

Helmut Marko's reaction to speculation over the future of AlphaTauri doesn't augur well for the Faenza-based outfit.

As previously reported, AlphaTauri topped the mileage charts over the three days of testing, while Nyck de Vries was the driver who completed the second most number of laps.

In terms of pace the Dutchman was a little further down the standings, however teammate Yuki Tsunoda was sixth overall and fourth on the C4 compound.

However, while all this was going on, the German media was claiming that the Faenza-based outfit could be sold, and while another option was moving the team to the UK, the most likely scenario is that under the new management the popular Italian outfit is history.

Reacting to the speculation, Red Bull's Lord High Executioner, Helmut Marko was unable to offer much comfort... far from it.

"We don't generally comment on rumours," he told Sky Sports. "But it's understandable AlphaTauri cannot be satisfied with what it achieved last year, ninth place in the constructors' championship.

"But such a decision rests entirely with the shareholders," he added. "Though if the team doesn't perform properly, then it doesn't help either."

Despite efforts to lower costs at Faenza, which over the years has proved a 'training ground' for potential Red Bull drivers and even engine partners, it is unlikely to be enough for the new management team appointed following the death of Dietrich Mateschitz.

"You think about how to increase efficiency," said Marko. "And when you have one team that wins the world championship and the other is just about ninth place, these synergies just don't seem to work properly.

"The overall result is not satisfactory," he continued. "As proper business people our shareholders will make the right decision."

Auto Motor und Sport claims that potential buyers of the team include Andretti, Hitech GP and Mumbai Racing.

Then again... how about Honda?