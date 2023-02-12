AlphaTauri reveals... precious little

No new car, but AlphaTauri does reveal its Autumn/Winter clothing collection and renders of its 2023 contender.

The 2023 launch season really is turning out to be a damp squib, with AlphaTauri following the example of Haas, Red Bull and Williams in unveiling nothing more than a revised livery on a 2022 car.

Fans hoping to see the Faenza outfit's contender were instead treated to a fashion show, of sorts, and a revised livery on the 2022 contender, whilst renders of the new car were subsequently issued to the media.

Perhaps in this era of style over substance and Drive to Survive, the teams and sponsors are relying on the fact that fans attracted to the sport by the rivalries, personalities and controversies won't notice, in which case, by so obviously short-changing everyone they are playing a dangerous game.

The latest reveal took place at the Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week (natch!!), and saw drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Nyck de Vries unveil the 2023 livery alongside AlphaTauri's 2023 Autumn/Winter collection.

The Faenza team has had "an action-packed week in New York City", kicking off with a jersey swap with the Red Bull New York Bulls, then watching NBA courtside at the Barclays Center with the Brooklyn Nets and ending at the P448 store, where Tsunoda and de Vries shopped for sneakers ahead of the launch event.

According to the release: "Last night, at The Appel Room of the Lincoln Center, key stakeholders in the fashion and motorsport world were able to capture an exclusive look at both the new car livery and upcoming fashion collection, whilst taking in the spectacular Central Park backdrop. In parallel to the live event, a digital reveal gave fans globally the opportunity to catch a first glimpse of the 2023 livery, which features the prominent red of the team's new Principal Partner PKN ORLEN, together with the newest fashion collection. Furthermore, the event flagged the brands' first key US milestone, in what is a pivotal year for both Formula 1 and AlphaTauri fashion in America, as F1 adds a third US date to its calendar and 2023 sees AlphaTauri enter the market for the very first time."

"As we know, Formula 1 has seen a huge increase in popularity due to the likes of Netflix and social media over the last few years," said Franz Tost. "So, it's extremely important that we continue to grow in this market, which is why I'm pleased we were able to launch our 2023 livery here today in New York City to show our appreciation to the US audience.

"Likewise, I think it's great that AlphaTauri could display their new collection at the event, as this year is the first time they'll sell their clothing here in America."

"I've had a lot of fun this week in New York City," added Tsunoda, "and it's also been great to attend the event here today, it's such a cool backdrop for both the fashion collection and our new 2023 livery. The classic Scuderia AlphaTauri colours look great next to the new clothes and I can't wait to try both out this season!"

"I've loved attending my first event as a Scuderia AlphaTauri driver," enthused de Vries, "the opportunity to represent the brand at New York Fashion Week has been extremely special for me, and really showed me what the brand is about.

"The livery looks great, and you can see how the sleek A/W collection has inspired it, so I can't wait to see it on track."

"Entering the US market is another step in our expansion", said Ahmet Mercan, AlphaTauri CEO. "Our goal is to make AlphaTauri better known and we are convinced that the consistent expansion of our sales network will make an important contribution to this."

Check out our gallery, here.