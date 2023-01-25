Haas first to reveal livery

Haas to reveal new MoneyGram livery next week.

At a time the main excitement in F1 appears to be what Mohammed Ben Sulayem might tweet about next, Haas appears to be set to steal the FIA president's thunder by revealing its livery for 2022.

With minimal rule changes the 2023 cars are expected to be little different to their 2022 predecessors, and consequently some teams are seeking two bites of the publicity cherry.

Like a couple of other teams that are likely to pull back the covers on their cars as pre-season testing gets underway in Bahrain, Haas has yet to confirm when the VF-23 will officially be seen for the first time.

However, the new livery, bearing title sponsor MoneyGram's logos will be unveiled on Tuesday (31 January), three days before Red Bull reveals its 2023 contender.

Last season the American team was hit hard by the loss of title sponsor Uralkali in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, yet despite this managed to finish ahead of Williams and AlphaTauri in the team standings.

With Nikita Mazepin exiting stage left along with his father's potash money, his replacement, Kevin Magnussen made a solid return to the sport, not least in giving the American team its first ever pole.

With Mick Schumacher dropped, Nico Hulkenberg is brought in, which, if nothing else, gives the team a solid, experienced line-up.

The livery reveal takes place at 14:00 (GMT) on Tuesday.