Porsche rules out F1 return

Volkswagen CEO, Herbert Diess has effectively ruled out any hope of Porsche returning to F1, certainly any time soon.

While Audi has now officially announced its F1 intentions, the company having bought a stake in Sauber which currently runs the Alfa Romeo operation, the fate of the other Volkswagen brand has been the subject of much speculation.

The most likely scenario appeared to be 'partnering' with Red Bull, but after voicing concerns that the German manufacturer would want to change the culture at the Austrian team talks broke down with the world champions ultimately partnering with Ford.

"The two companies have jointly come to the conclusion that these talks will no longer be continued," said Porsche in September. “The premise was always that a partnership would be based on an equal footing, which would include not only an engine partnership but also the team. This could not be achieved. With the finalised rule changes, the racing series nevertheless remains an attractive environment for Porsche, which will continue to be monitored."

Days earlier, Christian Horner had made his team's view clear. "We're not a corporately operated organisation," he said, "and that is one of our strengths in how we operate as a race team. That is an absolute prerequisite for the future.

"Any relationship with any manufacturer or partners would have to fit with Red Bull," he warned. "We've got this new chapter, an exciting new chapter that we're heading into on the powertrain side of the business. We've got some phenomenal talent that has joined the company. We're in good shape. We're on a really exciting trajectory that isn't dependent on outside involvement or investment if there's strategically the right partner."

Ignoring the fact that few understood why Volkswagen would effectively want two of its brands going head-to-head in the first place, like all manufacturers it is the future of the sport, the direction it is taking, particularly in terms of the 2026 engine regulations that concerned Porsche.

With the clock ticking down, the German giant has opted to officially pull the plug.

"You need five or ten years to be among the front runners," said Volkswagen CEO, Herbert Diess. "In other words, you can only get onboard if you have a major rule change. That means you can decide now to do Formula 1, or then probably not again for 10 years."

Earlier this month, Porsche Motorsports VP, Fritz Enzinger admitted that the company would be more interested if F1 committed to the use of e-fuels, which form part of Porsche's carbon-neutral commitment.

Following the break down in talk with Red Bull, Porsche is understood to have held talks with a number of teams, including McLaren, which had previously been in talks with Audi. In both cases it is understood that the Woking based team was put off by concern over the demands of the German manufacturers in terms of naming rights.

Though the FIA opened up the process for two new teams to enter the sport, this did not appear to interest Porsche, which had also failed to officially register its interest in the 2026 engine regulations, leading to speculation that it would have actually used a rebadged Audi unit.

Porsche will now focus on its existing motorsport programmes which include Formula E and entry and the much-anticipated 963 Hypercar project which will see it return to Le Mans to resume battle with old foe Ferrari.