Saudi Arabian GP: Fastest Race Laps

Fastest times posted by each driver during the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 50 1:31.906 150.300 mph 2 Perez Red Bull 38 1:32.188 0.282 3 Alonso Aston Martin 50 1:32.240 0.334 4 Russell Mercedes 50 1:32.433 0.527 5 Sainz Ferrari 50 1:32.822 0.916 6 Hamilton Mercedes 47 1:32.941 1.035 7 Leclerc Ferrari 47 1:33.056 1.150 8 Ocon Alpine 49 1:33.222 1.316 9 Magnussen Haas 44 1:33.374 1.468 10 Gasly Alpine 50 1:33.392 1.486 11 de Vries AlphaTauri 49 1:33.609 1.703 12 Hulkenberg Haas 50 1:33.780 1.874 13 Zhou Alfa Romeo 49 1:33.894 1.988 14 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 50 1:33.931 2.025 15 Norris McLaren 49 1:34.122 2.216 16 Piastri McLaren 48 1:34.287 2.381 17 Bottas Alfa Romeo 37 1:34.384 2.478 18 Sargeant Williams 49 1:34.469 2.563 19 Stroll Aston Martin 7 1:35.140 3.234 20 Albon Williams 24 1:35.567 3.661

