Saudi Arabian GP: Qualifying - Times

18/03/2023

Times from today's qualifying session for the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Perez Red Bull 1:28.265 156.500 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:28.420 0.155
3 Alonso Aston Martin 1:28.730 0.465
4 Russell Mercedes 1:28.857 0.592
5 Sainz Ferrari 1:28.931 0.666
6 Stroll Aston Martin 1:28.945 0.680
7 Ocon Alpine 1:29.078 0.813
8 Hamilton Mercedes 1:29.223 0.958
9 Piastri McLaren 1:29.243 0.978
10 Gasly Alpine 1:29.357 1.092
11 Hulkenberg Haas 1:29.451
12 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:29.461
13 Magnussen Haas 1:29.517
14 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:29.668
15 Verstappen Red Bull 1:49.593
16 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:29.939
17 Albon Williams 1:29.994
18 de Vries AlphaTauri 1:30.244
19 Norris McLaren 1:30.447
20 Sargeant Williams 2:08.510

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by Anthony, 24 minutes ago

"Great to see the Astons so high in the top 10!"

Rating: Neutral (0)

