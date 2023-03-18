Saudi Arabian GP: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Perez Red Bull 1:28.265 156.500 mph 2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:28.420 0.155 3 Alonso Aston Martin 1:28.730 0.465 4 Russell Mercedes 1:28.857 0.592 5 Sainz Ferrari 1:28.931 0.666 6 Stroll Aston Martin 1:28.945 0.680 7 Ocon Alpine 1:29.078 0.813 8 Hamilton Mercedes 1:29.223 0.958 9 Piastri McLaren 1:29.243 0.978 10 Gasly Alpine 1:29.357 1.092 11 Hulkenberg Haas 1:29.451 12 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:29.461 13 Magnussen Haas 1:29.517 14 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:29.668 15 Verstappen Red Bull 1:49.593 16 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:29.939 17 Albon Williams 1:29.994 18 de Vries AlphaTauri 1:30.244 19 Norris McLaren 1:30.447 20 Sargeant Williams 2:08.510