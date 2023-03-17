Saudi Arabian GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

Times from today's opening free practice session for the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:29.617 154.139 mph 2 Perez Red Bull 1:30.100 0.483 3 Alonso Aston Martin 1:30.315 0.698 4 Stroll Aston Martin 1:30.577 0.960 5 Russell Mercedes 1:30.771 1.154 6 Hamilton Mercedes 1:30.787 1.170 7 Sainz Ferrari 1:30.924 1.307 8 Gasly Alpine 1:30.949 1.332 9 Albon Williams 1:31.030 1.413 10 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:31.110 1.493 11 Leclerc Ferrari 1:31.118 1.501 12 Ocon Alpine 1:31.181 1.564 13 de Vries AlphaTauri 1:31.450 1.833 14 Piastri McLaren 1:31.491 1.874 15 Hulkenberg Haas 1:31.552 1.935 16 Magnussen Haas 1:31.566 1.949 17 Sargeant Williams 1:31.922 2.305 18 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:31.970 2.353 19 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:31.986 2.369 20 Norris McLaren 1:32.149 2.532