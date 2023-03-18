Saudi Arabian GP: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:28.485 156.111 mph 2 Perez Red Bull 1:29.098 0.613 3 Alonso Aston Martin 1:29.483 0.998 4 Stroll Aston Martin 1:29.509 1.024 5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:29.568 1.083 6 Leclerc Ferrari 1:29.588 1.103 7 Norris McLaren 1:29.690 1.205 8 Piastri McLaren 1:29.698 1.213 9 Gasly Alpine 1:29.701 1.216 10 Sainz Ferrari 1:29.761 1.276 11 Russell Mercedes 1:29.811 1.326 12 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:29.917 1.432 13 Hulkenberg Haas 1:29.933 1.448 14 Ocon Alpine 1:29.953 1.468 15 Albon Williams 1:29.983 1.498 16 Sargeant Williams 1:30.035 1.550 17 Magnussen Haas 1:30.131 1.646 18 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:30.317 1.832 19 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:30.797 2.312 20 de Vries AlphaTauri No Time