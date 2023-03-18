Site logo

Saudi Arabian GP: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
18/03/2023

Times from the final free practice session for the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:28.485 156.111 mph
2 Perez Red Bull 1:29.098 0.613
3 Alonso Aston Martin 1:29.483 0.998
4 Stroll Aston Martin 1:29.509 1.024
5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:29.568 1.083
6 Leclerc Ferrari 1:29.588 1.103
7 Norris McLaren 1:29.690 1.205
8 Piastri McLaren 1:29.698 1.213
9 Gasly Alpine 1:29.701 1.216
10 Sainz Ferrari 1:29.761 1.276
11 Russell Mercedes 1:29.811 1.326
12 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:29.917 1.432
13 Hulkenberg Haas 1:29.933 1.448
14 Ocon Alpine 1:29.953 1.468
15 Albon Williams 1:29.983 1.498
16 Sargeant Williams 1:30.035 1.550
17 Magnussen Haas 1:30.131 1.646
18 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:30.317 1.832
19 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:30.797 2.312
20 de Vries AlphaTauri No Time

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2023. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms