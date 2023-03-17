Saudi Arabian GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

Times from today's second free practice session for the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:29.603 154.163 mph 2 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:29.811 0.208 3 Perez Red Bull S 1:29.902 0.299 4 Ocon Alpine S 1:30.039 0.436 5 Russell Mercedes S 1:30.070 0.467 6 Gasly Alpine S 1:30.100 0.497 7 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:30.110 0.507 8 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:30.181 0.578 9 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:30.341 0.738 10 Sainz Ferrari S 1:30.592 0.989 11 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:30.599 0.996 12 Norris McLaren S 1:30.721 1.118 13 Tsunoda AlphaTauri S 1:30.776 1.173 14 Albon Williams M 1:30.810 1.207 15 Magnussen Haas S 1:30.820 1.217 16 Zhou Alfa Romeo S 1:30.837 1.234 17 de Vries AlphaTauri S 1:30.921 1.318 18 Sargeant Williams S 1:30.959 1.356 19 Piastri McLaren S 1:30.964 1.361 20 Bottas Alfa Romeo S 1:31.052 1.449