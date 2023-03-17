Site logo

Saudi Arabian GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

NEWS STORY
17/03/2023

Times from today's second free practice session for the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:29.603 154.163 mph
2 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:29.811 0.208
3 Perez Red Bull S 1:29.902 0.299
4 Ocon Alpine S 1:30.039 0.436
5 Russell Mercedes S 1:30.070 0.467
6 Gasly Alpine S 1:30.100 0.497
7 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:30.110 0.507
8 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:30.181 0.578
9 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:30.341 0.738
10 Sainz Ferrari S 1:30.592 0.989
11 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:30.599 0.996
12 Norris McLaren S 1:30.721 1.118
13 Tsunoda AlphaTauri S 1:30.776 1.173
14 Albon Williams M 1:30.810 1.207
15 Magnussen Haas S 1:30.820 1.217
16 Zhou Alfa Romeo S 1:30.837 1.234
17 de Vries AlphaTauri S 1:30.921 1.318
18 Sargeant Williams S 1:30.959 1.356
19 Piastri McLaren S 1:30.964 1.361
20 Bottas Alfa Romeo S 1:31.052 1.449

