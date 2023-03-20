Site logo

Saudi Arabian GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
20/03/2023

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4
Perez Red Bull NM NH
Verstappen Red Bull NM NH
Alonso Aston Martin NM UH
Russell Mercedes NM NH
Hamilton Mercedes NH NM
Sainz Ferrari NM NH
Leclerc Ferrari NS NH
Ocon Alpine NM NH
Gasly Alpine NM NH
Magnussen Haas NM NH
Tsunoda AlphaTauri NM NH
Hulkenberg Haas NM NH
Zhou Alfa Romeo NM NH NM
de Vries AlphaTauri NM NH
Piastri McLaren NM NH
Sargeant Williams NH NM
Norris McLaren NS NH NM
Bottas Alfa Romeo NM NH NM NS
Albon Williams NM NH
Stroll Aston Martin NM UH

Check out our Sunday gallery from Jeddah here.

