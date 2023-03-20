Saudi Arabian GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Perez Red Bull NM NH Verstappen Red Bull NM NH Alonso Aston Martin NM UH Russell Mercedes NM NH Hamilton Mercedes NH NM Sainz Ferrari NM NH Leclerc Ferrari NS NH Ocon Alpine NM NH Gasly Alpine NM NH Magnussen Haas NM NH Tsunoda AlphaTauri NM NH Hulkenberg Haas NM NH Zhou Alfa Romeo NM NH NM de Vries AlphaTauri NM NH Piastri McLaren NM NH Sargeant Williams NH NM Norris McLaren NS NH NM Bottas Alfa Romeo NM NH NM NS Albon Williams NM NH Stroll Aston Martin NM UH

