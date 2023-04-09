Todt reveals new twist to Abu Dhabi saga

Jean Todt has revealed that he was contacted by both Toto Wolff and Christian Horner during 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Just days away from the end of his presidency, the election to decide between Mohammed ben Sulayem and Graham Stoker taking place the following Friday, Todt did not attend the season finale preferring to watch it from his home in Paris.

In a new documentary 'La Methode' the Frenchman reveals that in the moments after the chequered flag he was contacted by the bosses of both Mercedes and Red Bull.

"Toto, you must see with the stewards," Todt told Wolff when the Austrian called on him to intervene. "I followed everything, but I don't have the elements to answer you. You must listen to the stewards and understand what happened."

Responding to Horner, he said: "Congratulations so far. I understand that there are some protests around. Anyway, what a race and congratulations on your strategy, amazing!"

The race will go down in sporting history as one of the most controversial ever, and almost 18 months later continues to divide opinion.

Talking to Corriere della Sera this week, Todt admits that even as FIA president he was powerless, as any decisions over the race were down to the race director and the stewards.

"I didn't do anything, it's not the role of the president of the FIA," he insists. "Referees must be autonomous. Have you ever heard Gianni Infantino (the FIFA president) say 'here there was a penalty, and here there was not’?.

"In the documentary you can see that I'm watching that race in the country house," he adds. "Horner and Wolff call me and to them I reply: 'I can't interfere, it's the responsibility of the stewards and the race director'."