Wolff calls for red flag clarity

Mercedes boss, Toto Wolff is the latest to voice concern over the lack of consistency over the use of red flags.

Sunday's Australian Grand Prix featured three, and a number of drivers have already questioned whether there was really any real need for the stoppages.

The first came after Alex Albon crashed leaving his car stranded and gravel on the track. However, as Fernando Alonso pointed out the field made its way safely past the incident once before the plug was pulled.

"I was surprised with all the red flags, to be honest" said the Spaniard, "because the first one, I think, was because of a Williams in Turn 6. But we went through there one lap, I think, behind the Safety Car and there was a little bit of gravel, but nothing really too bad on track."

Ironically, at the second restart, caused when Kevin Magnussen hit the barrier exiting Turn 2, breaking his right-rear wheel, the Spaniard was clouted by countryman Carlos Sainz, dropping the Aston Martin driver to the back of the field.

However, incidents involving the Alpines of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, and the Williams of Logan Sargeant and Nyck de Vries' AlphaTauri caused the race to be red-flagged for a third time just one lap later.

For his part, Sainz was handed a 5s time penalty, which effectively dropped him out of the points for an incident that didn't really happen, because in their infinite wisdom the stewards deemed the race order not to be that of after the various incidents at the second restart but before. So even though Alonso was promoted back to where he had been - almost as if it had all been a dream - Sainz was still penalised.

Following a long delay, Race Control opted for a single remaining lap that would see the field proceed around the track, but with no overtaking. It was not the sport's finest hour.

Another factor to the red flag saga was the effect it had on team strategy, particularly in the case of the first stoppage, which saw the field complete a lap under the VSC - during which time a number of drivers, including race-leader George Russell pitted - before the event was brought to a halt, thereby giving the entire field a 'free' stop.

"I think the strategy call with George was absolutely the right one, splitting the cars," said Wolff. "And I think he would have had a real go at being very much at the front, so that's a shame.

"Both red flags we didn't see coming," the Austrian admitted. "I think restarts are great and have great entertainment factor, we just need to understand going forward when a red flag is being put out, and what is a Safety Car or VSC. I think with those incidents you could have applied either.

"I think that why Formula 1 is so successful is because it's sport and follows a rulebook," he continued, "but that gives great entertainment.

"As long as it's clear, you know how this has been interpreted, I'm fine," he insisted. "But like I said before, you know whether you call a VSC or Safety Car or you red flag it. As long as long as we understand in terms of us be able to plan a little bit or having the same rules for everyone, then that's okay."

