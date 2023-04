Australian GP: Race team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "A very good race. We had good pace throughout, stayed out of trouble with no mistakes. The team did a very good job. I think the pace today was stronger than our qualifying pace yesterday, so things came together nicely. Just a well-executed race.

"I'm happy with all of that, and it's the first points for us this season. It's nice to get on the board and it's a good end to the first few races before we have a bit of a break and then head into Baku and the next batch of races. I'm happy, so a big thanks to the whole team and everyone back at the factory for all the hard work as usual and we'll keep pushing."

Oscar Piastri: "P8, I didn't expect that at the start of the day! I'll definitely take it. Obviously a crazy, crazy race but we stayed in there when it mattered. I'm so happy to get my first points in Melbourne and want to thank all of the home fans and papaya fans for all their support this week. Double points for the team is a great result and thank you to everyone who got us there."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "An eventful race today in Melbourne. We managed to stay out of trouble and were able to score our first points of the season. Even without the three red flags, it was good to see that we were in condition to race well and make good overtaking moves, so there's plenty of positives. At the same time, we know we have to stay realistic and have a lot of hard work ahead. Both trackside and back at the factory, we'll use the energy from this double points result to make us even more determined to deliver a quicker car. Thank you to everyone trackside, at the MTC and our colleagues at HPP for their hard work."