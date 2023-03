Australian GP: Practice team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "I think it's been a decent day. I struggled a little bit with my overall feeling in FP1 but it was still productive. We used the whole of FP1 to do some more aero testing for the future, so, I never got the best read initially. FP2 felt like it was really my first proper session, and I got a little more comfortable. So, it was a good day. We got through all of our tests, got through what we wanted to do, got a good reading on the car and can make some changes for tomorrow - and I got a bit of wet testing in as well. So, a productive day, and we'll try to go better tomorrow."

Oscar Piastri: "It was great to be out on track here in Melbourne and see all the fans. It was nice to have a bit of wet weather in FP2 as it was the first time running on the Intermediate tyres for me, so it was some really useful learning. I think the first day was good and we're in a decent place for tomorrow. There's still prep to do overnight into tomorrow but I'm adjusting to the track and getting used to it. All-in-all a pretty solid day."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "We've had a decent day of practice in Albert Park. The car ran reliably and smoothly. Much of the dry first session was spent working through aerodynamic test items. The rain in FP2 cut the dry running short, but at the same time it presented us with an opportunity to test the car on Intermediates. This was particularly useful for Oscar, being the first time he's ran these tyres on an F1 car.

"In terms of competitiveness, we seem to be in a position similar to that we had in Saudi, which means we'll be giving it a good go to get into Q3 tomorrow and to score points in Sunday's race."