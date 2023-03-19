Saudi Arabian GP: Race team notes - McLaren

Oscar Piastri: "Obviously it's not the day we were looking for, there was contact at the beginning where I lost part of my front wing. I'm not sure if there was anything I could have done really, I was squeezed a little bit. There was some good racing at the end, which was nice and obviously I did a long stint on the Hards, so it's good to get a bit of learning for the tyres but overall, it's not what we were looking for tonight."

Lando Norris: "Tough race, we were very unlucky today. I had a really good start but then got hit with debris which damaged my front wing. We did our best to try to come out with something, but no luck was on our side. We did the best job we could, working as a team, but it was difficult to achieve anything more than what we did. So, it's tough, but now our focus is on Australia where we hope to do a better job."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "After beginning the race with high hopes of scoring points, we had both cars at the back of the pack after the first lap and we come away from Jeddah empty-handed. Oscar had contact at the first corner, which required him to pit with a broken front wing, while Lando hit the debris coming off Oscar's car and also suffered a broken front wing.

"We're racers, we take these things on the chin, and we will be even more determined to succeed when we get to Australia. Before we go to Melbourne, we know we have work to do to improve our car, and that will be our immediate focus."