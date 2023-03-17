Saudi Arabian GP: Practice team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "It was a reasonable Friday.

"We worked through our test programme in both sessions which was positive. There are still more improvements to make, so we will work on finding those overnight and look to put in a positive performance for FP3 and qualifying tomorrow."

Oscar Piastri: "Friday done and it's nice to be back in Jeddah. It's a very quick circuit, which is a lot of fun and I think we're getting there. The long run pace seemed to be okay, but I think we need to have a look at the one-lap pace. We'll work hard overnight and see what we can bring to tomorrow's sessions."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "A smooth and productive first day of running here in Jeddah. We worked through our plan, which was based around understanding which tyres are most suitable for the race, while also answering questions regarding our approach to qualifying. We had no significant problems during the sessions, though there's obviously a bit of work to do, extracting performance from the MCL60. This will be our focus overnight. We've generated plenty of data to study, and we hope to be in good shape to race for points on Sunday."