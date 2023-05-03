Miami GP: Preview - Mercedes

Toto Wolff: From the streets of Baku to the streets of Miami. We're looking forward to being back on track so quickly after an interesting, but challenging, weekend in Baku. The new sprint format threw up some surprises and we now need to evaluate the merits of it, and if there are any tweaks necessary.

Unfortunately, we didn't quite get our car in the right set-up window during practice. That made the rest of the weekend more difficult. Our race pace looked competitive against the Ferraris and Aston Martins, but with overtaking so tricky, we couldn't put this to the test. That's about where our car is right now but we also know small differences can have a big impact weekend by weekend.

We're excited therefore to get to Miami and get back on track. We'll be using the few days in between to extract as many learnings as we can and put ourselves in the best possible position. It's a circuit that is a different beast compared to the last few races. There's a real mix of corners, with some high-speed sections, long straights but also tight, twisty portions.

It's also going to be a busy weekend with plenty of off-track activities and events for the team and our partners. There was an incredible buzz last year and I have no doubts it will be another spectacular event this year.