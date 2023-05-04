Red Bull reveals special Miami livery

The Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will sport a special new livery in Miami this weekend as part of the team's Make Your Mark campaign.

The fan led competition sees members of The Paddock, the team's free loyalty programme, given the opportunity to design the RB19's look for all three USA races this season. This is a special moment for Red Bull as the Bulls have only run six one off race liveries in 19 seasons in the sport.

In a first for the team, the paints were handed to its most loyal followers and Argentina's Martina Andriano's creation was picked from thousands of entries.

The judging panel was headed up by team principal and CEO Christian Horner and included representatives from the team's title artner Oracle; principal team partner, Bybit and Technology Partner, Mobil 1.

Both cars will be decorated in the striking pink, blue and purple design, which was the brainchild of Graphic Design student Martina. The winner has been flown to Miami to see her design in person and experience a weekend trackside with the world championship winning team.

"The Make Your Mark initiative is great, to give our fans the opportunity to influence our design at the three USA races is something you just don't see other teams doing," said Christian Horner. "It's important to the team to be able to involve our fans in what we do and give them unique opportunities like this.

"I think Martina, has done a great job and the livery looks incredible when you see it in real life. The design keeps the ethos of who we are but introduces Miami to the RB19 as well. We are definitely going to stand out when you see that car on track. I'm intrigued to see what people come up with for Austin and of course Las Vegas, that promises to be really exciting."

"The moment when I found out I'd won I was shocked and speechless," added Martina Andriano, "I couldn't believe it, it feels like a crazy dream.

"The first thing I thought about when I started my design was how the air flows through and over the car, then how it moves and how fast it is and that is where my inspiration came from. Then, of course I wanted to represent Miami and Miami's race so all of that was the inspiration.

"Since I started studying my degree in graphic design I wanted to design something for a car, like a livery, a suit or a helmet, and even before that I knew that one day I wanted to work in Formula One so getting this opportunity from Red Bull Racing is something huge.

"This is going to be my first ever race, the car is going to have my design and I'm going to be in the garage. It's going to be an amazing week."

On Wednesday evening the team hosted a reveal party at an art gallery in Wynwood, the heart of Miami's art district, for members of The Paddock. Fans were given the chance to win a spot in the exclusive venue to see the livery for the first time, which was unveiled by David Coulthard and team ambassador Chelcee Grimes.

The Make Your Mark Miami livery will be available as a skin in the upcoming F1 23 game. A sneak peak of the RB19 on track in Miami was launched earlier today to give fans a teaser ahead of the game's release in the future.