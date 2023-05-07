Site logo

Miami GP: Result

NEWS STORY
07/05/2023

Result of the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 57 1h 27:38.241
2 Perez Red Bull 57 + 0:05.384
3 Alonso Aston Martin 57 + 0:26.305
4 Russell Mercedes 57 + 0:33.229
5 Sainz Ferrari 57 + 0:42.511
6 Hamilton Mercedes 57 + 0:51.249
7 Leclerc Ferrari 57 + 0:52.988
8 Gasly Alpine 57 + 0:55.670
9 Ocon Alpine 57 + 0:58.123
10 Magnussen Haas 57 + 1:02.945
11 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 57 + 1:04.309
12 Stroll Aston Martin 57 + 1:04.754
13 Bottas Alfa Romeo 57 + 1:11.637
14 Albon Williams 57 + 1:12.861
15 Hulkenberg Haas 57 + 1:14.950
16 Zhou Alfa Romeo 57 + 1:18.440
17 Norris McLaren 57 + 1:27.717
18 de Vries AlphaTauri 57 + 1:28.949
19 Piastri McLaren 56 + 1 Lap
20 Sargeant Williams 56 + 1 Lap

Fastest Lap: Verstappen (Red Bull) 1:29.708 (Lap 56)

