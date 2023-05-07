Perez given a reprimand

Sergio Perez has been given a reprimand for his late arrival at the pre-race drivers' parade.

In the pre-race procedure document handed to the teams on Sunday morning strict instructions were given for the ceremony, which was organised by FOM.

At the ceremony, the drivers were to be introduced by LL Cool J then walk to their designated space. For the duration of the ceremony and national anthem drivers were instructed to remain in their race suits.

Strict timings were given for each drivers' introduction, with the warning that failure to comply would be reported to the stewards.

The stewards subsequently received a report from the media delegate that Perez was late for the parade.

Having heard from a Red Bull representative and the Mexican, the stewards determined that Perez was indeed late for the parade.

Seemingly, the reason for the lateness was the team’s media and other commercial commitments that Perez had to satisfy before turning up for the parade.

The stewards considered that this was not a valid reason for the lateness, pointing out that a driver turning up late for such events can have undesirable resultant consequences for the event and should be avoided at all times.

In the circumstances, they decided to impose a reprimand (non-driving) on the Mexican.

