Leclerc and Verstappen angry and frustrated

Two of the best drivers on the grid were left angry with themselves after needless mistakes cost them dearly in qualifying.

Having messed up his first flying lap in Q3, Max Verstappen was looking to make amends with his final run. However, an over enthusiastic Charles Leclerc scuppered the Dutchman's plans when he crashed out, causing the session to be red-flagged, leaving no time for it to be re-started.

As a consequence, the Monegasque starts the Miami Grand Prix from seventh on the grid, just ahead of the two-time world champion.

"I'm very disappointed in myself," admitted the Ferrari driver. "Same mistake as yesterday in the same corner.

"I know that qualifying is my strong point," he continued, "and obviously I am taking more risks in Q3. That pays off nine times out of ten, but obviously this is a weekend where twice I put it in the wall, and this is just not the level that I want it to be.

"I'm just very disappointed with myself," he admitted. "I did a great lap in the first lap of Q3, but there's no point to say that when you don't finish a lap and you lock up in the last corner. And the second lap, I put it in the wall. So really angry with myself.

"I am taking a lot of risks in Q3 to try and do something special, because I know we are behind Red Bull at the moment. But also I think what is taking the upper hand this weekend is that I have a very aggressive set-up. I know it, I think it will pay off in the race for us. In qualifying, it was just too much.

"I'm very hard with myself. But I also know what are my strong points and what it gives me on the other side, taking this much risk. But it's just very disappointing. I'm pretty sure I'll recover and reset. On that, I'm not worried."

"We didn't do a lap and that was my fault," said Verstappen. "It was extremely tricky. I was a little bit off line out of (Turn) 6 and into 7, I felt a bit of understeer and I just couldn't get it back on the line.

"So I aborted my lap, but then of course you need a bit of luck, hoping that there won't be a red flag. Of course when you try to think like that, then it happens. It's a bit upsetting.

"The whole weekend we have been pretty quick, my Q2 lap was fast enough for pole in Q3. I guess that says that we have a quick car but you need to put it together, and when it matters, we didn't. That's a bit frustrating from my part."

Asked if he could have made a second attempt after aborting his first flying lap, he said: "We could have in hindsight, we could've also gone out a bit earlier, but you know, I made a mistake, you don't plan on making a mistake.

"Then you are like 'OK, let's go a little bit early so we might have a clean run'. I was still quite ahead of a few cars but then you also don't anticipate that one car immediately goes off. But that's a street circuit, these things happen."

