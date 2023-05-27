Site logo

McLaren targets Silverstone for 'B-spec' car

27/05/2023

Andrea Stella admits that McLaren is aiming to have its B-spec car ready in time for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in just over a month.

With the Woking team admitting as early as the launch the MCL60 wasn't the car it intended, the team got to work on what is basically a B-spec car, a concept not witnessed for some time, and made even more difficult by the budget cap.

Speaking in Monaco, Stella admits that the team is targeting Silverstone for the car's much-anticipated debut.

"We are working on delivering the main round of upgrades between Austria and Silverstone," he told Speedcafe. "It will be a very noticeably different car.

"We hope to do another round post (summer) shutdown," he added.

Aside from the B-spec car, the team has continued introducing upgrades to the original, the first of which were available in Baku with another raft unveiled this weekend in Monaco, however these were mainly circuit specific.

The B-spec car is one of many upgrades the Woking outfit is making behind the scenes, with a restructuring of its technical department and improvements to its facility including a new windtunnel.

