Spanish GP: Result

NEWS STORY
04/06/2023

Result of the AWS Gran Premio de Espana.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 66 1h 27:57.940
2 Hamilton Mercedes 66 + 0:24.090
3 Russell Mercedes 66 + 0:32.389
4 Perez Red Bull 66 + 0:35.812
5 Sainz Ferrari 66 + 0:45.698
6 Stroll Aston Martin 66 + 1:03.320
7 Alonso Aston Martin 66 + 1:04.127
8 Ocon Alpine 66 + 1:09.242
9 Zhou Alfa Romeo 66 + 1:11.878
10 Gasly Alpine 66 + 1:13.530
11 Leclerc Ferrari 66 + 1:14.419
12 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 66 + 1:15.416
13 Piastri McLaren 65 + 1 Lap
14 de Vries AlphaTauri 65 + 1 Lap
15 Hulkenberg Haas 65 + 1 Lap
16 Albon Williams 65 + 1 Lap
17 Norris McLaren 65 + 1 Lap
18 Magnussen Haas 65 + 1 Lap
19 Bottas Alfa Romeo 65 + 1 Lap
20 Sargeant Williams 65 + 1 Lap

Fastest Lap: Verstappen (Red Bull) 1:16.330 (Lap 61)

