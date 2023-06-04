Verstappen cruises to victory in Spain

Thanks to a number of factors, yesterday's qualifying session seemed a lifetime away from the days when the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya was widely known by the epithet Bore-celona.

Bore-celona came about because of the teams' familiarity with the track not only in terms of pre-season testing but the tests that would take place just days before the race - a common practice at a number of tracks back in the day.

Upgrades, uncertainty over the weather, a revised layout and various other factors have resulted in a grid which offers the prospect of some excitement, even if you know who is on pole and looking good to claim the win.

Starting beside him is Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari, with Britons Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton right behind.

Then there's Stroll, Ocon, Hulkenberg, Alonso, Gasly and Piastri... before we get to Perez and Russell, and as if that wasn't enough we've got Leclerc starting from the pitlane.

That long, long run to Turn 1 has provided plenty of great moves over the years, but then again we've seen a number of first corner incidents that have ended in tears.

The rain that affected yesterday morning's session isn't expected to return so we can rule that out, however the wind could prove to be a factor... then again.

The removal of that ludicrous chicane has really opened the track up again, especially in setting drivers up for a move on the pit straight, though we've also seen a few drivers get carried away in terms of overdoing it and heading off into the gravel.

On Friday, Norris mentioned the P-word as porpoising returned, and a number of other drivers have noticed the return of the phenomenon which isn't helped by a bump at the entrance to the final corner.

The track is good for overtaking, so it's going to be interesting the progress of Messrs Perez, Russell and Leclerc, while Alonso - and to a certain extent countryman Sainz - will surely be buoyed by the support of the partisan crowd... after all, at Silverstone Nigel Mansell used to claim it was worth a second a lap.

Fingers crossed today we're going to put that Bore-celona epithet to bed once and for all, even if you know who goes on to win.

Assuming it remains dry, a two-stop strategy is fastest, running Soft/Hard/Hard, which also works best for those starting from the back end of the grid, but in the reverse order - Hard/Hard/Soft.

The window for the first tyre change is between laps 13 and 18, while for the second one it is between laps 37 and 43.

Another two-stop option is Soft/Hard/Soft, (first stop between laps 15 and 20, the second between 46 and 51). A three-stop strategy, chosen by almost everyone last year, could run as follows: Soft/Hard/Soft/Soft, the first stop coming between laps 10 and 15.

Obviously, those who have been able to save a set of new softs might prefer this strategy, which is definitely more aggressive than a two-stop.

As the pitlane opens, Verstappen is ready and waiting, the Dutchman clearly eager to get on with it.

Interestingly, there are dark clouds in the distance.

The race is 40 minutes away but Russell is already in the wars, the Briton running wide and into the gravel at Turn 5 after appearing to misjudge the braking point.

On the grid, there is a lot of work going on at the rear of Norris' car.

Ahead of the formation lap, the air temperature is 23 degrees C, while the track temperature is 36 degrees. Risk of rain is now 40%.

Hamilton asks for his mirrors to be wiped as they are "really dirty".

All are starting on softs except Verstappen (medium), Perez (medium) Leclerc (hards) and Sargeant (medium).

All the leading ten are on used tyres, while Verstappen's mediums are brand new, as are Perez'. Behind the Mexican the soft runners are all on fresh rubber.

They head off on the formation lap, all getting away cleanly.

The grid forms.

They're away! Verstappen and Sainz both get away well, while Norris attempts to hold off Hamilton and Stroll who are behind but on either side of the McLaren.

Into Turn 1 and Hamilton has the edge over Norris and as the McLaren driver seeks to reclaim the position as they enter Turn 2 they touch, the Mercedes driver having backed-off in order to avoid Sainz. The McLaren has clearly incurred front wing damage, but what of Hamilton?

Meanwhile, as he battled Piastri and Hulkenberg, having run out of track Russell has to take to the escape road at Turn 1.

At the end of Lap 1, it's Verstappen, Sainz, Stroll, Hamilton, Ocon, Alonso, Russell, Hulkenberg, Zhou, and Perez who has passes Piastri. Sargeant has passes Leclerc for 18th as Norris pits for a new front wing.

Russell has been noted for possibly leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

Bottas pits at the end of Lap 5, as Norris posts a new fastest lap (20.051).

Perez passes Hulkenberg for tenth, while Leclerc is up to seventeenth and chasing Albon.

After 6 laps, Verstappen has a 3s lead, while Russell has passed Alonso for 6th. Moments later Hamilton passes the other Aston Martin.

Piastri passes Hulkenberg for 11th, as Perez hunts down Zhou. Moments later the Mexican goes around the outside of the Alfa Romeo to claim 8th.

No further investigation of Russell's first lap excursion.

"I think we need to box and do something else," says Hulkenberg, as Zhou and de Vries both pit. Indeed, the German subsequently pits.

Gasly passes Magnussen for 11th, as his teammate is under intense pressure from Russell. Indeed, the Mercedes passes the alpine with ease.

Tsunoda and Magnussen both pit at the end of Lap 10.

Hulkenberg, Tsunoda and Zhou battling for 14th.

"The dirty air is terrible," complains Norris.

"You need to pick up the pace," Sainz is told as Ferrari considers its strategies now that Hamilton is just 0.958s behind.

Ocon pits at the end of Lap 13, rejoining in 13th, just ahead of the Hulkenberg, Zhou, Tsunoda battle.

Stroll pits next time around, the Canadian rejoining in 12th ahead of Ocon.

Sainz pits at the end of Lap 15, the Spaniard rejoining in 8th as he asks his team: "Why?"

"Tyres still really good, mate" reports Hamilton as he maintains an 8s gap to race leader Verstappen.

Leclerc pits at the end of Lap 16, as does Albon. The Monegasque rejoins in 18th on fresh softs.