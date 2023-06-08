2024 tyre construction still need "fine-tuning"

Following this week's test, Pirelli boss, Mario Isola says the 2024 tyre construction still needs "fine-tuning" before any conclusions can be made.

Next year finally sees the introduction of tyres that will not require pre-heating in blankets just prior to use, and after almost 600 laps of testing at the Circuit de Catalunya over the last two days, Pirelli is getting a better picture.

"These were two very important days of testing as we gathered plenty of useful information to come up with the best possible choices for next year," said Isola, according to F1i.com.

"In terms of construction, there are still just a few details to fine-tune," he continued, "while during this test we began to identify a solid development base for the compounds, especially for the middle of what will be the 2024 range."

However, F1, the teams and the FIA have yet to agree to the introduction of 'blanket-less tyres', with a number of drivers, not least Lewis Hamilton, expressing doubts.

"All the running took place without using tyre blankets," said Isola. "We verified a few interesting things on track. Now we move on to a complete analysis of all the data so that we head into the next test, at Silverstone after the British Grand Prix, as well prepared as we can be.

"After that we will draw some conclusions from all the work done over the last few months and present the FIA, F1 and the teams with the complete picture, so that the best decisions can be taken using all the information available."