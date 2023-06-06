F1's return to South Africa ditched... for now

It is understood that F1 has abandoned plans for a return to South Africa as a result of the country's support for Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

Having last hosted a round of the world championship in 1993, the country's Kyalami circuit was eyeing a return to the calendar this year, with F1 bosses, the teams and the likes of Lewis Hamilton in full support.

Following the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, F1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali headed to South Africa, leading many to believe that Kyalami was to be given the green light. However, when the World Motor Sport Council revealed the 2023 schedule last October, South Africa wasn't included.

"We need to make sure when we do something new, that it has to be with the right partners and be stable fundamentals to stay longer," Domenicali subsequently told Sky Sports.

"It would be wrong to go there one year and then disappear if the conditions aren't done properly," he continued. "It's a matter of having the right financial assets, but also having the site ready for the weekend that we want to host in that place.

"The only thing that I can say that after the first contact with Kyalami is that there are other places in Africa that are interested on Formula One," he added. "That's a very clear target. Africa will come back and hopefully very soon on our calendar."

Earlier this year, 1979 world champion, Jody Scheckter said the failure to return to South Africa this year was down to greed on the part of the Kyalami organisers.

"I was an inside part of it," Scheckter told Total Motorsport.com, "my nephew worked on it for six years.

"It was that close," he said. "The guy from Kyalami went from 500,000 to 2 million, and he wanted to take the whole thing over. F1 came over to sign. He had got government backing, some of the wealthiest people in South Africa behind it. Everything was in place, and the guy from Kyalami got greedy.

"As soon as F1 left, he changed the whole thing completely. The government realised there was a fight and withdrew, and that was the end.

"My nephew had been working on it for six years, nearly full-time. Because going through the government and getting its support and for them all to agree to put some budget in and then to secure the money. It takes a massive amount of effort. Then, all of a sudden, it was over, and he was left with nothing."

Now hopes of a 2024 return appear to have been dashed, despite the fact that new organisers - Miami-based sports investment company 777 - had taken over at Kyalami, many believing that South Africa's alignment with Russia being to blame.

While disappointing, the news may well mean that the threat hanging over the future of the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa Francorchamps is lifted. Currently the Ardennes track only has a contract for this year, however the failure to return to South Africa could mean a further extension.

Speaking last year, drivers and team bosses said they were keen to return to South Africa but not at the cost of the sport's iconic venues, of which Spa is most definitely one.