Steiner plays down Alfa Romeo speculation

Haas team boss, Guenther Steiner refuses to be drawn on claims that the American team is in talks to partner with Alfa Romeo from next season.

As Sauber turns its focus to Audi, which has bought a significant stake in the Swiss outfit, the future of Alfa Romeo in F1 is uncertain.

However, amidst speculation that the Italian car manufacturer, which forms part of the Stellantis group, is seeking to remain in F1, there has been speculation linking it with Haas.

With Haas already having a title sponsor in the form of Moneygram, it is not altogether impossible that Alfa Romeo could be included in the American team's moniker but speaking in Barcelona Steiner was giving little away.

"A lot of people are telling that to me," he replied, when it was suggested that provisional talks have already been held, "but the only ones who haven't told me that yet are Alfa Romeo.

"Obviously they are looking at what they are doing in the future," he continued, "and they came to see us, to see how we are doing. It was an introduction, nothing else," he insisted, referring to a meeting with Alfa Romeo chief executive, Jean-Philippe Imparato in Monaco last weekend.

"I had never met the CEO before in my life and we just got introduced," he insisted. "Obviously there was nothing to hide. He just said 'hello', and that was it. I don't know what they are doing in the future."

Asked about the possibility of adding Alfa Romeo to the team's name, he replied: "I don't know because we never spoke about this, so I don't know.

"I don't have an answer for that because we haven't discussed with Gene about this.

"There is nothing on the table," he insisted, "therefore I don't even think about it. I have a lot of other things to do."