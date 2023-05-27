Monaco GP: Qualifying team notes - Haas

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team drivers Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg qualified 17th and 18th respectively for the Monaco Grand Prix, Round 7 of the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

Magnussen and Hulkenberg exited qualifying in Q1 having had two outings on fresh Pirelli P Zero Red soft tires. Magnussen logged a 1:14.340 on his first set of rubber while Hulkenberg recorded a 1:14.381. The flow of Q1 was disrupted with a red flag stop - Sergio Perez connecting with the barrier on the exit of Turn 1. When the session resumed lap times dropped - Magnussen clocking a best of 1:13.270 (P17) and Hulkenberg with a 1:13.279 (P18), but it wasn't enough to see either driver progress into Q2 after their second push attempts failed to better their standings.

Kevin Magnussen: "All week we thought we were a little better than this. We opted to do two push laps on the second set of tires in Q1 and everyone else did three and improved a lot. The team did a fantastic job to get the car ready after the issues in FP3, they always do, so I was confident we'd get running but I was also confident we could maybe even challenge for Q3, so I got that wrong. We'll see, hopefully the weather will play its part and we'll have a fun race."

Nico Hulkenberg: "A disappointing qualifying as we all know how important it is in Monaco. We had the option of two runs after the red flag which would mean using three sets of new tires or, as planned, two runs of fast- slow-fast. We opted for the latter thinking that would've been enough. Other people went out immediately after the restart of the session and stayed out, but for us the tire is really only the best in the first lap. I also thought we were a bit faster than it turned out in the end and we would be into Q2, but ultimately, we were missing pace."

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal: "It's not where you want to start in Monaco, but in the end, we need to look into why we ended up where we ended up. Now we have to deal with the situation and that's trying to find the best place for tomorrow to be in, should something happen. We need to keep our heads up as there are still some chances that somewhere, some mayhem happens."