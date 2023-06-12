Canadian GP: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "I'm looking forward to getting back racing in Canada.

"Spain was a tough race but there was a lot to take away for both me and the team including the positive of Saturday's P3 in Quali.

"With a week off from racing following a double-header, I've been back at the MTC with my engineers in preparation for this weekend. Circuit Gilles-Villenueve can be challenging with its heavy-braking chicanes, but it can also be a lot of fun to race. I'm excited for it, and hopefully we can score some points."

Oscar Piastri: "We're back racing after a week of hard work at the factory. I've been preparing for the weekend with my engineers, so I feel ready to make my debut at Circuit Gilles-Villenueve. Spain was bittersweet for the team. Sunday proved difficult but we had some positives to take away from Saturday's qualifying session.

"There's a lot more to achieve this season and we're working really hard to improve our race pace. We'll give it our all in Canada and look to have a positive race weekend."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "We come away from Spain with a less than satisfactory result. We were of course very happy to start the race with both cars in the top 10 after a positive qualifying session. The race proved to be more difficult in terms of pace and due to Lando's incident at Turn 1. We take the learning onboard and we go again.

"Canada is a track that many drivers enjoy. It's another challenging circuit, fast-flowing but with low-speed corners and loads of braking and traction. We're on the right trajectory as a team for the long-term foundation and we know results will start to come to us once we improve the car. In the meantime, we'll try and extract the most from the next GP in Canada."

Circuit Gilles-Villenueve

Race laps: 70

Circuit length: 4.361 km/2.710 miles

Total race distance: 305.270 km/189.686 miles

Number of corners: 14 (8 right, 6 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C3, Medium: C4 & Soft: C5